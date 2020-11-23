The first participant has been dosed in Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Phase 3 BASIS study of marstacimab (PF-06741086), an anti-tissue factor pathway inhibitor (anti-TFPI) being evaluated for the treatment of people with severe hemophilia A or B, with or without inhibitors.

The primary endpoint of the study is impact on annualized bleed rate (ABR) through 12 months following prophylaxis treatment with marstacimab. The incidence and severity of thrombotic events will also be assessed.

The study is comparing treatment with a run-in period on patients’ factor replacement therapy or bypass therapy during a 6-month Observational Phase.