Comscore (NASDAQ:SCOR) has signed a new agreement to provide Anzu, the world's in-game advertising leader, with Comscore's industry-leading Validated Campaign Essentials (VCE) and Comscore Brand Survey Lift solutions for mobile campaigns.

This partnership will enable advertisers to measure their in-game advertising campaigns in real time and evaluate the impact of the campaigns on their brands.

"We are excited to begin supporting Anzu's innovative in-game advertising with our advertising measurement and attribution solutions that will enable a deeper understanding of their audience's behavior and power Anzu's business growth," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore. "Comscore understands the enormous opportunity that gaming and Esports is presenting the industry and is building the next generation of cross-screen media measurement solutions to support it. We are pleased to support Anzu's mission to improve the advertising ecosystem by creating meaningful connections between people and brands."

As the gaming market revenue to increase nearly $175B in 2020 with a worldwide audience topping 3B people, brand advertisers have started to consider in-game advertising as part of their multi-pronged advertising strategy, which means that third-party measurement and benchmarking is more relevant than ever.