Wells Fargo sees the strong momentum for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) continuing into 2021.

"We think FY21 midpoint sales (+11% vs. +16% comp) reinforces strong visibility into distribution & ongoing repeat strength while operating leverage may drive EBITDA upside. Trading at 1.3x our CY20ECY22E PEG (vs. Staples growth peer median’s 1.9x), we think upside to Street numbers thru FY22 can be complemented by a re-rating."

The firm notes that BRBR's Premier product is poised for meaningful gains at large mass/club customers, including important FQ1 shelf resets.

Wells assigns a price target of $30 to BellRing vs. the average Wall Street rating of $24.42. The all-time high for shares is $24.03.

Details on BellRing Brands' earning beat last week