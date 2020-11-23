PlaySports, a leading platform of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) will power world-class retail sports betting at Maverick Gaming's three Colorado-based casinos as well as interactive sports betting throughout Colorado via Play Maverick Sports.

Through a multi-year agreement with Maverick Gaming, IGT will provide its proven PlaySports turnkey solution including user-friendly self-service PlaySports kiosks, to Grand Z Casino and Johnny Z's Casino in Central City, Colo. and Z Casino in Black Hawk, Colo.

The IGT PlaySports platform, complete with a fully integrated Player Account Management (PAM) solution, will also power Maverick Gaming's "Play Maverick Sports" mobile sports wagering app.

"IGT's comprehensive PlaySports technology will enable Play Maverick Sports to engage new players and enhance our portfolio with exceptional sports betting experiences at our casinos and throughout the state of Colorado," said Justin Beltram, Maverick Gaming Chief Operating Officer.