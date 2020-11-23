JPMorgan jacks its price target on JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) to $140, suggesting 65% upside in the shares. The team notes a 15% decline in the stock price since the Muddy Waters short report last week vs. a 2% gain for the MSCI China index.

JOYY has since announced a special dividend, and JPMorgan says the company has more value-accretive actions it could take. Another positive catalyst is last year's purchase of live-streaming app Bigo, and JPMorgan expects better-than-hoped results from this service.