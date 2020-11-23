Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) entered professional lab services relationships with two hospital health systems to enhance the quality and value of diagnostic services to patients and their doctors.

Quest will provide laboratory management services for Montefiore Nyack Hospital and its renal physician practice Highland Medical Rockland Renal Associates in Rockland County New York, including the day to day management of the hospital laboratories, laboratory supply chain management and esoteric reference testing.

Additionally, the company entered into a professional laboratory services relationship with Goshen Hospital in Indiana, to provide supply chain management expertise in addition to the reference testing which Quest currently provides.