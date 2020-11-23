Merck (NYSE:MRK) has submitted applications to the FDA and EMA for licensure of V114, its investigational 15-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, for use in adults 18 years of age and older for prevention of pneumococcal disease.

The company awaits acceptance by the U.S. and European regulatory authorities.

An overview of the late-stage development program for V114 is available here.

V114 has previously secured accelerated review status in U.S. for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease in pediatric patients 6 weeks to 18 years of age and adults 18 years of age and older.

Earlier today, Merck inked agreement to acquire OncoImmune.