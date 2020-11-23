Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) signed a 12-year power purchase agreement with BTG Pactual and was awarded with two projects in a private auction by Furnas Centrais Elétricas for a total of 862 MWp in solar power projects in Brazil.

BTG is one of the main investment banks in Latin America and runs the largest energy trading businesses in Brazil.

Pursuant to PPA, CSIQ will supply solar energy from a 170 MWp cluster of projects located in the State of Minas Gerais. The projects will start construction in 2021 and are expected to achieve commercial operation by the end of 2022.

Furnas will purchase solar energy from two CSIQ projects through a 15-year PPA. CSIQ will develop and build both Furnas projects totalling 692 MWp.

The said projects are located in the State of Ceará (260 MWp) and State of Piuaí (432 MWp). Both projects will start construction in 2022 and are expected to reach commercial operation by the end of 2023.