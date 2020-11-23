Gap +5% after JPMorgan points to 2021 turnaround

Nov. 23, 2020 7:23 AM ETThe Gap, Inc. (GPS)GPSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • JPMorgan upgrades Gap (NYSE:GPS) to an Overweight rating on what it sees as a favorable risk-reward profile into 2021 following a long period of underperformance.
  • Analyst Matthew Boss: "Importantly, we see upside to the "E" multi-year - conservatively modeling FY23 EBIT margins of 7% relative to management's 10%+ EBIT margin target outlined at the 10/22 Analyst Day. Digging deeper (& aligned w/ mgmt’s outlined Power Plan), we see the Old Navy as a beneficiary of lateral retail closures/disruption post pandemic (i.e. Dept Stores/JCP) noting a +3% 5- year trailing comp profile (ex FY19) and low-single-digit annual off-mall square footage growth prospects and +10% 3-year trailing comps at Athleta bolstered by accelerated health/wellness/athletic tailwinds supporting mgmt's plan to double the brand's revenue base by FY23 (= 19% CAGR). By our model math, mgmt's FY23E 10%+ EBIT margin target with ON/Athleta comprising ~70% of revenues would imply roughly break-even EBIT margins at Gap/BR, mid-teens at Old Navy (consistent with current levels), and high-teens at Athleta."
  • Boss point to an embedded call option on Gap/Banana Republic with zero value currently attributed to the brands, despite a potential near-term catalyst path with the Kanye West YZY Gap launch in FY21 and a rotation back to workwear in light of vaccine news a catalyst at BR.
  • The firm assigns a price target of $30 to Gap.
  • Shares of Gap are up 5.38% premarket to $25.68.
  • See the value grades on Gap.
