GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) stock falls 1.5% in premarket trading after the Federal Bureau of Prisons decides not to rebid the contract for GEO's company-owned 1,450-bed Rivers Correctional Facility in North Carolina, which is set to expire on March 31, 2021.

GEO expects to market the Rivers Correctional Facility, which generates ~$43M in annualized revenue for GEO, to other federal and state agencies.

"Federal prison populations in the United States have experienced a decline, more recently as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," GEO CEO George C. Zoley explains.