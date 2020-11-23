KKR expands real estate industrial footprint with four new acquisitions in Atlanta for $136M
Nov. 23, 2020 7:36 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)KKRBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- KKR (NYSE:KKR) acquired four industrial distribution properties across the greater Atlanta metropolitan area for an aggregate purchase price of ~$136M representing 1.6M square feet.
- The newly acquired properties consist of three high quality, shallow-bay, last mile distribution properties with an average vintage of 2006 and the fourth property is a large, state of the art fulfillment center completed in 2020 which is leased to high quality, investment grade tenant on a long term basis.
- Acquisition in the three smaller properties funded through the Real Estate Partners Americas Fund II and the fourth property is an investment by KKR’s core plus real estate strategy and the first industrial investment by the core plus real estate strategy in Atlanta..
- Across its funds, KKR owns over 18M square feet of industrial properties in strategic locations in major metropolitan areas across the U.S developing its real estate AUM to ~$14B across the U.S., Europe and Asia as of Sep.30, 2020.