General Electric (NYSE:GE) and Vietnam's EVNGenco3 have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a liquified natural gas power plant to be built near Ho Chi Minh City.

GE will endeavor to provide its "best-in-class" gas turbine technology, other equipment and services estimated at more than $1B over the lifetime of the project, which will provide 3,600-4,500 megawatts of power to the country.

The signing took place during an event in Hanoi attended by Robert O’Brien, President Trump's national security adviser, who was on a three-day visit to Vietnam.

Pacific Corp., Vietnam's Power Engineering Consulting Joint Stock Company 2 and TTC Group, and Mitsubishi's local subsidiary are also involved in the project.