NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NBY) perks 8% premarket after signing an agreement with Paragon Care Group Australia Pty Ltd for the exclusive distribution of Avenova in Australia.

Paragon Care Group will begin distributing Avenova directly to consumers under its Designs For Vision brand beginning in early 2021.

“We are delighted to expand the geographic reach of Avenova with this agreement covering Australia,” said Justin Hall, NovaBay CEO.

“It is the only commercially available pure hypochlorous acid lid and lash spray proven to be effective in eliminating the underlying cause of bacterial dry eye," said Nikolas Apostolou, General Manager of Designs for Vision.

Avenova has previously received approval in Australia and was provided an Australian Register of Therapeutic Good Certificate for distribution.