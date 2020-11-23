Firms starting off coverage on Leslie's (NASDAQ:LESL) with positive ratings include Jefferies (Buy, $26 price target), Baird (Outperform, $25 PT), Telsey (Outperform, $26 PT) and Wolfe Research (Outperform, $25 PT).

More cautious coverage is in from Morgan Stanley (Equal-weight, $21 PT), Goldman Sachs (Neutral, $20 PT), Guggenheim (Neutral, $22 PT) and Bank of America (Neutral, $24 PT).

BofA on Leslie's: "As the dominant retailer in a fragmented direct-toconsumer pool & spa supplies industry, Leslie's has a significant competitive advantage over its peers, which do not have the omnichannel capabilities, services, or scope of reach as Leslie's. However, our Neutral rating is due to valuation, and we see more attractive opportunities in other stocks in our coverage... We believe that LESL has a margin and growth profile that warrants a premium multiple to other retailers, and our EV/EBITDA valuation of 24x takes this into account."

