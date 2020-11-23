Citing the pandemic-driven growth in the connected TV market, Needham maintains a Buy rating on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) and raises the price target from $255 to $315.

The firm says the pandemic has "dramatically reallocated consumer spending during 2020," and Roku benefits from the long-term upside due to the "demographic shifts that force advertisers to adopt CTV faster."

Roku shares are up 2% pre-market to $268.74.

