Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan initiates Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) with an Overweight rating, noting that the stock represents a "rare growth name and tech play in the auto insurance industry."

Initial estimates include direct written premium growth CAGR of 54% from 2019-2023E, a total revenue CAGR of 28% from 2019-2023 and an adjusted gross profit margin of 2.5% in 2020, 6.3% in 2021, 10.1% in 2022, and 17.0% in 2023.

"Most peers are offering app-based UBI (usage-based insurance) scoring, but we believe ROOT still has a technology lead versus its more mature peers as it leads at the onset of acquiring customers with UBI," Greenspan writes.

As a result, ROOT is able to only offer quotes to drivers that the company believes have a better risk profile.

ROOT falls 0.7% in premarket trading.

With less than a month of trading, ROOT has underperformed PGR and the broader S&P 500 so far:

