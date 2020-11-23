Through a follow-on investment of an additional $1.3M, Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) +33.8% PM , increased its stake in California-based Solectrac thereby taking total ownership to 24%; post-money once the additional third-party investment is finalized the stake will reduce to ~22%.

Additional investment reflects investment interest in Solectrac by ESG funds which is expected to close in the coming weeks.

In the last week of October, the company had acquired 14.7% of Solectrac for $1.3M post which it faced a rapid influx in product and investment inquiries.

Electric tractors are all set to disrupt the $75B global agricultural tractor industry.