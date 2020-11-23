NexTech AR Solutions (OTCQB:NEXCF) has acquired event management platform, Map Dynamics.

The total purchase price was $0.78M in cash up front with a 12-month potential earn out of another $0.525M.

Map Dynamics offers a consolidated set of self-service event management tools through its Event Home Base technology, coupled with dedicated support teams to create flexible, virtual, in-person or hybrid events.

In the past 19 months, Map Dynamics platform has hosted over 1,700 events with over 60% being live events that took place in 2019, prior to the Company’s switch to virtual hybrid events starting in March 2020.

With this acquisition, NexTech gains tiered pricing options and self-service technology for both live and virtual events.

For the past 18 months Map Dynamics generated ~$1.5M in revenue and was about breakeven.