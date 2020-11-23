Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is called a value pick by Susquehanna in its post-earnings look at the retailer.

Analyst Sam Poser: "The strength of athletic fashion footwear and apparel sales and trends should offset temporary store closings due to the pandemic and FL's mall exposure. A strong launch calendar and compelling collaborations during the 12 Days of Greatness leading into Xmas should help drive a SSS increase in 4Q20, albeit at a lower level than in 3Q20. FL's inventory levels are lower than at the end of any 3Q in the last 14 years, and FL is well positioned for FY21."

Susquehanna has a Positive rating on Foot Locker and price target of $45.

Shares of Foot Locker are down 1.48% premarket to $38.70.

