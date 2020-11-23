Looking to replace diesel engines on German local rail networks, Siemens Mobility (OTCPK:SIEGY) and Deutsche Bahn have started developing hydrogen-powered fuel cell trains and a filling station that will be tested in 2024.

The new prototype will be fueled within 15 minutes, have a range of 600 kilometers and a top speed of 160 km/hour. Tests will be conducted between Tuebingen, Horb and Pforzheim in Baden Wuerttemberg state.

The train will be built by Siemens, based on electric railcar Mireo Plus, and will be equipped with fuel cells to turn hydrogen and oxygen into electricity on board.

It also combines the possibility to be fed by three sources in a modular system - either by the battery, the fuel cell or existing overhead lines, depending on where it runs.