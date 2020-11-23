Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Genentech and OneOncology unveiled a collaboration for various clinical trials, scientific research and real-world data studies to advance personalized cancer care at community oncology centers across the U.S. and announced the first clinical trial available through OneR, the OneOncology Research Network.

The partnership's goals are to enhance clinical assessment of comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP), increase access to clinical trials and improve therapeutic options for patients.

OneOncology and Genentech will also establish a joint committee that will design studies to evaluate the impact of personalized healthcare on outcomes for patients, the healthcare system and society.

The partnership will explore new methods for enabling just-in-time clinical research site start-up and patient identification across OneR.