PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) has won $13B firm-fixed-price Information Technology Enterprise Solutions–Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contract by the U.S. Army Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS) office to support the IT goals of the U.S. Army, Department of Defense (DoD), and other Federal agencies and associated contractors.

The contract has a 5-year base period with an additional 5-year option term through August 2030, covering the provision of software and maintenance services across 14 product categories.

Tim McGrath, President and Chief Executive Officer of Connection said, “We are honored to be selected for the ITES-SW2 contract and to have the opportunity to continue serving our Federal partners with industry-leading IT solutions and services. The depth and scope of this contract reflects the Federal government’s focus on modernization and digital transformation—and the Connection team stands ready to deliver the products, expertise, and value our customers need to achieve their goals on time and on budget.”