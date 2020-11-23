EbixCash (NASDAQ:EBIX) announces acquiring a 70% stake in pan-India contact center operations company AssureEdge Global Services.

AssureEdge Global Services CEO and founder Bhupesh Tambe will retain a 30% stake.

"AssureEdge can serve to handle fulfillment, collections and last mile delivery for EbixCash, as we converge it with our EbixCash financial and insurance technology platforms. We see AssureEdge serving our pre-sales and post-sales support for the BSE Ebix insurance platform, besides helping us provide an end-to-end fulfillment solution to banks on our lending, wealth management, asset management and credit card processing solutions for banks and financial institutions," says Ebix CEO Robin Raina.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Press release.