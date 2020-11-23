GeoPark's (NYSE:GPRK) board approved to sell its 10% non-operated working interest (WI) in the Manati gas field in Brazil to Gas Bridge for R$144.4M, including a fixed payment of R$124.4M plus an earn-out of R$20M.

Transaction was agreed with an effective date of Dec.31, 2020, including the acquisition by Gas Bridge of the remaining 90% WI and operatorship of the Manati gas field.

Two other non-operating partners in the Manati gas field consortium with a combined 55% WI have already announced their respective agreements to sell their WI to Gas Bridge.

Transaction is expected to close in 4Q21.

Manati Gas field has net proven and probable PRMS reserves of ~3M barrels of oil equivalent, based on Dec. 2019 DeGolyer and MacNaughton’s certification, and adjusted by production during 9M20 of 1,127 boepd.