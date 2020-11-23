Credit Suisse lowers its view on Kellogg (NYSE:K) due to the expectation for a higher level of investment spending in 2021 without a similar boost in sales growth.

Analyst Robert Moskow: "To emphasize its commitment to retaining consumers who rediscovered Kellogg brands during the pandemic, management said four times during its 3Q earnings call that 'now is the time' for increased investment. We tend to favor the companies that are making these investments, but only if we feel confident that it leads to above-algorithm sales growth longer term. Instead, management has consistently guided to sharp decelerations in its sales trends during the course of 2020 and has indicated that investments increase its confidence in its current trajectory rather than signaling a longer-term step-up."

"We therefore believe management will guide for further deceleration in 2021 (perhaps to -2%) because it is not comfortable promising anything higher than its long-term algorithm for LSD growth on a two-year CAGR basis."

The firm drops Kellogg to a Neutral rating after having the food stock slotted at Outperform. The new price target is $68 vs. $77 prior and the average Wall Street PT of $71.52.