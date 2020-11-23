A blank-check company backed by private equity firm Apollo Global Management, Spartan Acquisition II (SPRQU) has commenced its initial public offering of 25M units at $10/unit.

The SPAC originally intended to offer 40M units at $10.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 3.75M units.

Each unit consist of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant to purchase one share of Class A common stock at $11.50.

The company to target business in the energy value chain in North America, with a particular focus on opportunities aligned with energy transition and sustainability themes.

Ownership structure after this offering: