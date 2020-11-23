Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Medison Pharma announces that Health Canada has approved the new drug submission (NDS) for TAVALISSE (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) for the treatment of thrombocytopenia (low blood platelets) in adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an insufficient response to other treatments.

In October 2019, Rigel inked license agreements with Medison to commercialize TAVALISSE in Canada and Israel. With the Canadian approval, Medison intends to launch TAVALISSE in Canada in Q1 2021.

In Israel, a decision on the NDA is anticipated during Q2 2021.

In patients with ITP, the immune system attacks and destroys the body's own blood platelets, which play an active role in blood clotting and healing.