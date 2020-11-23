BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCPK:BBRW) has repurchased 70.025M common shares at $.002/share for $140K and returned them to treasury.

Jef Lewis, CEO, stated, “This represents more than 3% of our issued and outstanding shares. We anticipate a successful share buy-back considering the trajectory of our revenue for 2021. At the moment our projected buy-back of $5M represents more than our market capitalization of $4.2M, which may allow the Company to push the stock price up while repurchasing the shares.”

The new advertising campaign launched in October with multiple major trade media, inclusive of Food & Beverage and Pizza Today print and digital media and resulted in $1.2M in quotes from restaurants that want to brew beer to increase their net profits and offer their own brand.

“Quotes turn into real purchase orders which result in more revenue. This is part of a multifaceted strategy to build revenues in the USA, Europe and Asia. Currently with $3M in orders, and $15M in quotes from customers waiting for COVID to pass, realizes our projected 2021 revenue of $20M,” stated Jef Lewis, CEO.