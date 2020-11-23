In 2018, Foxconn (OTCPK:HNHAF,OTCPK:HNHPD) and President Trump announced plans for a Wisconsin plant that would create 13,000 jobs and earn the Apple supplier $3B in incentives over 10 years.

The focus of the plant has shifted over time from making advanced LCD panels to serving as an R&D hub to making ventilators. And Foxconn has repeatedly failed to meet the hiring targets that would trigger certain incentive payments.

Bloomberg sources now report that Foxconn will use the facility to manufacture key components for Google (GOOG,GOOGL) servers.

Mass production is set to start in Q1.

A Foxconn rep confirmed to Bloomberg that it's setting up data center infrastructure at the facility but didn't confirm any clients.

