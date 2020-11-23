Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) announces that cannabidiol (CBD) did not demonstrate any degree of acute or life-long toxicity or related liabilities at physiological concentrations.

Instead, CBD extended mean lifespan up to 18% and increased late-stage life activity by up to 206% compared to the untreated controls within the study.

Acute and long-term exposure studies of CBD at physiologically relevant concentrations were studied in the worm model Caenorhabditis elegans (C. elegans) on the basis that 60-80% of their genes are shared with humans, and their comparatively short lifespan of 2-3 weeks makes such studies feasible.

"Despite widespread use of CBD, no life-long toxicity studies had been conducted to date to determine the impact – or potential impact – of long-term exposure to CBD," shared Hunter Land, Senior Director of Translational and Discovery Science at Canopy Growth.

CGC +1.7% premarket to $24.14

Source: Press Release