In a move to expand in the specialty auto segment and strengthen its presence in the Hispanic market, Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) agrees to acquire American Access Casualty Company and its related captive insurance agency, Newins Insurance Agency Holdings, and its subsidiaries for a cash transaction valued at $370M.

Downers Grove, IL-based AAC provides specialty private passenger auto insurance in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Nevada, and Texas. It wrote more than $370M of direct premiums in 2019 through a network of ~500 independent agents and more than 100 captive agents.

The transaction is expected to add to Kemper's EPS and return on tangible common equity in the first year, excluding value of business acquired and one-time items, and result in high single-digit EPS accretion in the second year, excluding restructuring and one-time items.

Tangible book value per share is expected to return to pre-transaction levels within the first year following the close of the transaction.