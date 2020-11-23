Cowen forecasts 7.5% of restaurants will cumulatively close in 2020-21 to account for about $39B in industry sales going in a different direction.

Analyst Andrew Charles: "Perhaps the biggest surprise to investors will be the elevated level of development we expect the Top 500 concepts to achieve from 2020-21's outsized number of industry closures. We expect this to be skewed toward well-capitalized, limited service concepts that can design a more flexible store prototype. Indeed, we model ~3% average annual Top 500 development in 2021-23, which is well in excess of ~1% exiting the 2008-09 recession and 1.4% average in 2014-19."

Charles and team factor in category fragmentation, cash/cash ROIC and urban/suburban mix to churn out Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) as the restaurant companies with a digital advantage that they are most bullish on. The four are seen benefiting from high category fragmentation, superior cash/cash returns and their suburban skew.

CMG, DPZ, SBUX and WING vs. the S&P 500 Index.