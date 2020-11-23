Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06; GAAP EPS of -$0.88.

Revenue of $126.16M (-10.9% Y/Y).

Angeliki Frangou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Drybulk demand in the first half of 2020 was adversely effected by global quarantines. However, monetary stimulus and other policy measures eased the disruption and helped restart global economies in the third quarter. We believe that continued improvement is also attributable to food security considerations and new purchasing patterns emerging in the pandemic economy. Consequently, we are optimistic about growth in 2021.”

