Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) has announced that as of the expiration date, approximately 30% of the preferred stock eligible for exchange were tendered, resulting in the issuance of approximately 38.3M new common shares.

The closing of the exchange offers is expected to occur on November 25, 2020.

Shareholders earlier approved issuing as many as 126M shares in connection with the offer to exchange shares of the company's preferred stock for cash or shares of common stock.

AHT -22% premarket to $3.12

Source: Press Release