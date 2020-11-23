BIO-key International (OTC:BKYI) +43.3% PM , partnered with Prominic.NET, an owner and operator of data centers serving businesses running on HCL Digital Solutions (formerly IBM Collaboration) products, for deploying the company's PortalGuard IAM solution to a U.S. DoD agency.

PortalGuard will provide enhanced user access security to the agency's enterprise applications and data via secure smart card authentication.

"PortalGuard gives customers the flexibility to choose based on their application security needs and Time to Value expectations. The combination of single-sign-on and multifactor authentication capabilities allows PortalGuard to provide a higher level of configurable security to protect our customer's critical systems and data," president Mark Cochran commented.