XL Fleet, which is expected to go public via Pivotal Investment Corporation II (NYSE:PIC) at $1.8B valuation, announced that its largest partner Farmbro, an Ontario-based upfitting solutions service provider specializing in commercial and work vehicles, expects to double its sales volume from ~1,000 XL unit installations in 2020 to over 2,000 in 2021 to meet the increasing demand for fleet electrification in Canada.

As part of its expanding partnership, XL Fleet is recognizing Farmbro as its Sales and Installation Partner of the Year for 2020.

“Farmbro has been an exceptional partner for XL Fleet, as we have greatly expanded our reach into the Canadian fleet market over the past 18 months,” said Brian Piern, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at XL Fleet. “They have been an integral part of our continued growth and success, and an obvious choice to be recognized as our partner of the year. We look forward to continue ramping up our production volume with them in 2021 and beyond, as XL Fleet continues to expand its Canadian customer base, electrify new vehicles and enter new markets.”

XL remains on track to complete its merger agreement with Pivotal Investment Corporation II in 4Q20 and upon closing, the combined company will be named XL Fleet Corp. and to to remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange under a new ticker symbol, “XL”.

