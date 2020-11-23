ZK International (NASDAQ:ZKIN) plans to fund its wholly-owned subsidiary, xSigma to focus into the decentralized finance space, focusing on decentralized exchanges, stablecoins and lending protocols.

The xSigma research lab being funded is now actively working on its ecosystem of products beginning with its DeFi protocol.

The ultimate objective is to build a range of financial tools and products for the flourishing decentralized finance industry.

The xSigma plans to recruit a team of individuals who are on the leading edge of blockchain research and development that intersects decentralized finance, supply chain management, IoT, and infrastructure.

ZKIN +12.1% premarket to $1.84

Source: Press Release