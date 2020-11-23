Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) has elected to terminate the Collaboration and Option Agreement with Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK), effective May 20, 2021. The agreement was initially signed in December 20, 2006.

As per termination, Amgen intends to transition the development and commercialization rights for omecamtiv mecarbil and AMG 594.

Amgen will work closely with Cytokinetics and Servier to facilitate a smooth transition. Servier provides funding and strategic support for the program.

Amgen will have certain obligations set forth in the Agreement, including transfer and assignment of specified regulatory filings, data and other information; if requested by Cytokinetics, assigning third-party manufacturing agreements and granting exclusive and non-exclusive licenses to certain intellectual property rights to Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics will have no trailing royalty payment obligations to Amgen for either omecamtiv mecarbil or AMG 594.

Omecamtiv mecarbil is an investigational cardiac myosin activator, developed for the potential treatment of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).

AMG 594, a novel mechanism cardiac troponin activator, is in Phase 1 development for HFrEF and other types of heart failure.