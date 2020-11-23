AvePoint helps customers migrate, manage, and protect their Office 365 data.

The Microsoft partner will go public through a merger with SPAC Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT) for a combined entity with a pro forma equity value of about $2B.

AvePoint expects to bring in sales of $148M this year, up 26% Y/Y.

The $2B includes $140M in proceeds from institutional investors through a committed private investment or PIPE.

AvePoint shareholders will hold a 72% stake after the deal closes. The company will be called AvePoint and trade under the AVPT ticker on the Nasdaq.

Apex raised $350M in its IPO last year.