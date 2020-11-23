Janney Montgomery Scott drops Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) to a Neutral from Buy on visitation concerns tied to the pandemic.

"We think investors are overlooking several risks including the financial impact of capacity restrictions and the potential for local jurisdictions to impose more stringent limits on operations. We think demand this season will skew more towards local visitors, which are less profitable than destination skiers."

The firm also notes that Vail is also bumping up against the high end of its range of historical trading multiples.

