The streak of positive Monday morning vaccine news continues and the cyclical sectors are outperforming, with airlines topping the Industrial sector.

AstraZeneca and the Oxford University released an interim analysis of their clinical trials for their COVID vaccine candidate, which showed effectiveness ranging from 60% to 90% in a regimen given to some 2,700 people.

The SPDR S&P Industrial Sector ETF (XLI, +0.7% ) is among the best premarket performers, with Energy (XLE, +1.8% ) and Financials (XLF, +1.1% ) also gaining.

United Airlines (UAL, +1.7% ), Delta Air Lines (DAL, +1.7% ), American (AAL, +1.8% ) and Southwest (LUV, +1.3% ) are among the top issues in the sector before the bell.

Southwest rose 4% last week, while United and American rose more than 2%.

The carriers are climbing in spite of a CDC warning that Americans should avoid traveling for Thanksgiving, saying that “staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year”.

But many are ignoring the warning, as airports saw a rise in passengers ahead of the holiday week.

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS, +1.5% ) is rising after an important technical breakout right after Pfizer and BionNTech reported the first batch of efficacy number for their vaccine candidate.

The ETF is up 17% from that day.

On Nov. 7 JETS rose above its 200-day simple moving average for the first time in nine months. It now sits 18% above the level of $17.59.

In another bullish signal, the 50-day SMA at $18.12 crossed above the 200-day on Nov. 17. And the 100-day SMA is less than 4% below the 200-day.

Another encouraging sign for cyclical stocks is that the bond market, which has been lukewarm on the vaccine news overall as lockdown measures increase across the country, is looking more enthusiastic on today’s news.

The 10-year Treasury yield is up 3 basis points to 0.85%

Sector Watch

At 11:00 a.m. ET the National Retail Federation will hold a media call to release its forecast of 2020 holiday sales. NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay will discuss the impact of COVID-19 on expectations for sales growth during the 2020 holiday season.

Recovery retailers like department stores have outperformed the pandemic favorites like the home improvement chains in the last two weeks. But Black Friday holiday deals are already out for e-tailers, with much of shopping this season likely to remain online.

