ISW Holdings (OTCPK:ISWH): Q3 Revenue of $284.38K.

“In terms of overall growth, we provided over $370k in services during the quarter, which represents an annual run rate of approximately $1.5 million on the topline,” commented Alonzo Pierce, President and Chairman of ISW Holdings. “The company continues to benefit from the aggressive growth rate in our Telehealth/home healthcare division. We are extremely excited about the Proceso crypto mining division, given that our investment in the data center/mining pod was made prior to powerful gains in the price of Bitcoin. Our initial pod is already assembled, and we look forward to reaping the rewards over the near and long term.”

Press Release