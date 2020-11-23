Eiger Bio (EIGR) rises 8% on sale of priority review voucher for $95M
Nov. 23, 2020 8:42 AM ETEiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (EIGR)EIGRBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) jumps 8% premarket after entering into an agreement to sell its Priority Review Voucher (PRV) for a lump sum payment of $95M.
- Eiger will retain 50% of the proceeds, or $47.5M, under the terms of the Collaboration and Supply Agreement with The Progeria Research Foundation (PRF).
- The PRV was granted in conjunction with the recent approval by the FDA of Zokinvy (lonafarnib) for treatment of Progeria and processing-deficient Progeroid Laminopathies.
- "The sale of the PRV provides Eiger with an important source of non-dilutive capital and further strengthens our balance sheet," said David Cory, President and CEO of Eiger.
- Eiger licensed worldwide rights to lonafarnib from Merck. Merck will not receive any milestone payments for the development of lonafarnib, and has waived royalty obligations from Eiger for a specified quantity of lonafarnib.