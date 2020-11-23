A little bit of good news for Boeing (NYSE:BA) was delivered by Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) CEO Ed Bastian.

"We're talking to Boeing about lots of different things, the Max included," Delta's top exec told the Financial Times over the weekend.

The disclosure is notable because Delta did not have the Boeing 737 MAX in its fleet when the plane was grounded in 2019.

"If there is an opportunity where we would feel comfortable acquiring the MAX we'd have no hesitation doing that," stated Bastian.