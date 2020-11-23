Western Union leverages on digital payout capabilities with 100 countries expansion

Nov. 23, 2020 8:58 AM ETThe Western Union Company (WU)WUBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Meeting its 2019 Investor Day goal of reaching 100-country milestone in 2020, Western Union (NYSE:WU) +2.5% PM, expanded real-time digital payout capabilities into 100 countries reaching out to numerous bank accounts.
  • Currently, the company pays out in minutes into 550K agent locations in 200 countries and territories.
  • westernunion.com and digital partnerships, together grew digital revenue 45% Y/Y in Q3, representing 21% of Western Union’s consumer business and trending at an annual rate of over $900M.
  • Digital Transaction growth stood at 96%, including 53% for WesternUnion.com and significant incremental growth from digital partnerships in Q3.
  • Western Union was leading its peer group for mobile app downloads with a wide margin and reported strong customer engagement with WU.com's average monthly active customer growth of 47%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.