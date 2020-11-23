Western Union leverages on digital payout capabilities with 100 countries expansion
- Meeting its 2019 Investor Day goal of reaching 100-country milestone in 2020, Western Union (NYSE:WU) +2.5% PM, expanded real-time digital payout capabilities into 100 countries reaching out to numerous bank accounts.
- Currently, the company pays out in minutes into 550K agent locations in 200 countries and territories.
- westernunion.com and digital partnerships, together grew digital revenue 45% Y/Y in Q3, representing 21% of Western Union’s consumer business and trending at an annual rate of over $900M.
- Digital Transaction growth stood at 96%, including 53% for WesternUnion.com and significant incremental growth from digital partnerships in Q3.
- Western Union was leading its peer group for mobile app downloads with a wide margin and reported strong customer engagement with WU.com's average monthly active customer growth of 47%.