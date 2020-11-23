BMO Capital Markets upgrades ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) to an Outperform rating on expectations for a recovery in Europe, where it derives about 60% of its revenue.

"While this recovery will likely be choppy in the near term (especially in France, its largest region [26% of revenues], currently in lockdown), we believe investors are looking towards the recovery."

"We acknowledge this call would have been timelier before the positive Pfizer vaccine news two weeks ago, though still believe upside remains as staffing stocks are typically early-cycle outperformers."

BMO assigns a price target of $100 vs. the average Wall Street PT of $80.