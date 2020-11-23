Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) surges 17% premarket in reaction to positive top line data from its Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating ARQ-154 (topical roflumilast foam) as a potential treatment for scalp psoriasis.

Roflumilast foam 0.3% administered once daily for 8 weeks demonstrated statistically significant improvements compared to a matching vehicle foam in 304 patients with plaque psoriasis.

On the study’s primary endpoint of S-IGA success, roflumilast foam achieved a rate of 59.1% compared to a vehicle rate of 11.4% (p<0.0001).

Multiple secondary endpoints were also met. On the key secondary endpoint of B-IGA success, roflumilast foam achieved a rate of 40.3% compared to a vehicle rate of 6.8% (p<0.0001).

71.0% of subjects treated with roflumilast foam 0.3% who had a baseline SI-NRS score of 4 or greater achieved an itch reduction of at least 4 points compared to 18.5% of vehicle treated subjects (p<0.0001).

Roflumilast foam was well-tolerated. Only 5 out of 200 subjects (2.5%) in the roflumilast foam treated group discontinued the study due to an adverse event, compared to 2 out of 104 subjects (1.9%) treated with the vehicle.