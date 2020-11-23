United Airlines (UAL, -0.2% ) plans to offer up to 25.3M shares to raise capital.

The stock was rallying before the bell, along with other airlines as more positive vaccine numbers boosted recovery stocks, but moved to the read after the news.

The decision to offer shares is a thorny issue for investors in cyclical stocks that have outperformed this month, with many concerned about possible dilution as troubled industries try to ride out the pandemic until a vaccine arrives.

United shares are up 11% in the past month and 60% in the past six months.