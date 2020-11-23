BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Q3 results:

Revenues: $0; R&D Expense: $3.5M (-37.5%); Net loss: ($4.6M) (-17.9%); loss/share: ($0.02) (+33.3%); Quick Assets: $20.8M ; CF Ops: ($17.8M) (+3.5%).

During the quarter, the company reported interim analysis for Phase 2b BLAST study in consolidation AML that did not demonstrate statistically significant effect in primary endpoint; study will not continue and the company is exploring alternative development options in AML.

Upcoming expected milestones: Phase 2a COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 study in PDAC on track, to report full results including progression free survival and overall survival data expected by the end of 2020.

Final results from the Phase 3 GENESIS trial in SCM in the 1H 2021.

Preliminary results of the Phase 1b study in ARDS expected in the 1H 2021.

Initial results from Part 2 of the Phase 1/2a trial of AGI-134 in solid tumors expected in the 2H 2021.

Data from the Columbia University-initiated study of motixafortide in combination with LIBTAYO and chemotherapy in first-line PDAC expected in mid-2022.

