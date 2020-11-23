Gaensel Energy (OTCPK:GEGR) has acquired Suite 110 SRL, providing dynamic solutions for Small and Medium Enterprises ((SMEs)), with annual revenues in excess of $8M.

Suite 110 SRL that provides an all-in-one CRM management, sales and marketing system, encrypted cloud storage for secure documents, project management, invoicing and accounting, warehouse, logistics and inventory optimization, connectivity for multi-bank and cash management, and a number of other features that provide businesses with a platform that streamlines operations in one secure platform.

The global market for customer relationship management (NYSE:CRM) software should grow from $48.5B in 2019 to $85.8B by 2024 with a compound annual growth rate (OTC:CAGR) of 12.1% for the period of 2019-2024.